LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

LexinFintech Stock Down 3.9 %

LX stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also

