Linear Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $79.09 million and $1.03 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

