Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.12 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.97 EPS.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.46. 155,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.68. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.