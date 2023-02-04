loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.78 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $874.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $3,070,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

