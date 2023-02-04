LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $20.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.12. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $117,183,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

