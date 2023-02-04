Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Upgraded by Haywood Securities to Buy

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities currently has C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$14.59 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. Insiders have sold a total of 297,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,774 over the last quarter.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

