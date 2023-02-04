Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 3rd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MGU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. 35,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $26.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 80.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $388,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

