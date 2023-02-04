Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.048 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 80.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MMP stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
