MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $61.28 million and approximately $426.53 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

