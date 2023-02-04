Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Cap of $690.97 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Maker has a market capitalization of $690.97 million and $27.36 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $706.78 or 0.03018609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

