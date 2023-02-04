Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 8.0 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $270,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.