Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 8.0 %
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $158.61.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
