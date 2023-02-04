Matisse Capital Decreases Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Matisse Capital lessened its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned 0.53% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

CEE stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2387 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

