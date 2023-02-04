Matisse Capital Purchases 30,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Matisse Capital increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund accounts for 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

