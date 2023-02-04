Matisse Capital Sells 1,600 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Matisse Capital decreased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned 0.22% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 222,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 93,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $33.37 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.