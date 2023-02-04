Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 580 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,599,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,788,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

