Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. 11,210,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

