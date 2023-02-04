Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.06. 23,741,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,253,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

