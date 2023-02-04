McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $296.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.15 and a 200 day moving average of $261.66.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

