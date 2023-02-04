McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Lowered to $440.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.30.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $362.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.67. McKesson has a 1-year low of $260.73 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 237.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.