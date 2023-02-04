Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.80 to $6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.2 billion to $58.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.31 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$6.95 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,210,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $499,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

