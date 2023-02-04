Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.72 million and approximately $872,859.92 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.52 or 0.01424298 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015099 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.19 or 0.01700469 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

