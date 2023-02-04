Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Shares of DLR opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.