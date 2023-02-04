Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $222.93 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.61.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.