Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

