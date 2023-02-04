Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.81.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

