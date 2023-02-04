Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Métropole Télévision Stock Performance
Shares of Métropole Télévision stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Métropole Télévision has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.
About Métropole Télévision
