M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Cut to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 181 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.41) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.37.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

