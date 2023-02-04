Michael A. Degiglio Acquires 54,212 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,252.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Village Farms International Stock Down 1.7 %
VFF stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on VFF shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
See Also
