Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.191-2.256 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $85.34. 8,935,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 26,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

