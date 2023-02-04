Midas Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Midas has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $6,078.68 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 73.9% higher against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00429701 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,865.59 or 0.29308908 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00417077 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.85924256 USD and is up 34.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,430.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

