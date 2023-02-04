Mina Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $687.04 million and approximately $61.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 828,211,951 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 827,497,960.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83749403 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $107,530,828.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

