Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 13.1 %

NYSE MTX opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,460,000 after purchasing an additional 327,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,839,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

