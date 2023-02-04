MKM Partners Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 2.0 %

BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 63,440 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.