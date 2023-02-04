Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.
MOD traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 787,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,091. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.
In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
