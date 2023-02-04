Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 787,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,091. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

