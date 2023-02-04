Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.