Monero Price Tops $173.51 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $52.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $173.51 or 0.00739660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,459.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00425313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00102165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00592953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00184386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00201229 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,236,007 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

