Moonriver Reaches Market Cap of $55.84 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00038641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $55.84 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,657,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,197,072 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

