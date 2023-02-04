Morgan Stanley Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $43.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.89.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock worth $10,404,462. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

