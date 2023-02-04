Morgan Stanley Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Spotify Technology stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $177.60.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.