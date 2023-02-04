Morgan Stanley Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $177.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.7% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

