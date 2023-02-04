Morgan Stanley Increases Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $295.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.64.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

