Morgan Stanley Trims Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price to $29.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CADE. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

