Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after buying an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,906,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after buying an additional 462,539 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

General Motors stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Articles

