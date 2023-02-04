MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0317

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One MXC token can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $83.72 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03169006 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,232,505.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

