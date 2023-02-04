My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0700

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $707,998.83 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.52 or 0.01424298 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015099 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.19 or 0.01700469 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,765 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.