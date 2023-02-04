NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Down 0.3%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.94. 103,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 109,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.76 million and a P/E ratio of -27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.18.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.