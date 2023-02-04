NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.88.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

