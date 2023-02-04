NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
NantHealth stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.88.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
Featured Articles
