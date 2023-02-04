National Bankshares Trims VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Target Price to C$11.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FORA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Shares of FORA opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.18. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$24.86.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

