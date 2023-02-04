National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,990 shares of company stock worth $2,294,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

