Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVBGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

