New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

NJR stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.13. 876,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

